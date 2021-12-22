B.C. breaks COVID-19 case record for 2nd day in a row

The B.C. government announced 1,474 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the province's all-time record for the second day in a row.

The update from the Ministry of Health pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for infections up to 982, the highest it's been since April. The average has nearly tripled in less than two weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant quickly replaced Delta in the province.

The active case count also increased to 7,253, a jump of more than 900 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have remained relatively stable, though health officials have noted they are a lagging indicator, meaning trends tend to follow behind cases. The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital dipped to 187 on Wednesday, with 71 of them in intensive care.

In Quebec, which is believed to be seven to 10 days ahead of B.C. in terms of Omicron's spread, hospitalization have surged by 75 per cent over the last two weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.