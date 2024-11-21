B.C. RCMP detachments begin rollout of body worn cameras

The officer in charge of the RCMP detachment in Mission, B.C., says he's grateful that Mounties in his community will be among the first to wear body cameras to record police interactions with the public.

Insp. Ted Lewko says 44 cameras will be used by his officers starting next week, and he's "very hopeful" that they will improve officer safety, strengthen trust with the public and help resolve complaints more quickly.

Police announced the rollout of the cameras in Surrey on Thursday, detailing how thousands of Mounties across the province will soon be fitted with the devices.

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the RCMP's E Division in B.C., says the initiative is the "largest and most ambitious rollout of body cameras across the province."

McDonald says calls for body-worn cameras came from "local, regional, Indigenous and provincial leaders to address the overall need to enhance public trust" in policing, and the cameras are part of a national standard for members of the RCMP.

Mounties say about 300 cameras will be issued to officers in Mission first, then to other communities including Tofino and Ucluelet on Vancouver Island, and Cranbrook, Kamloops and Prince George.

The police force says the national deployment of body cameras is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

