Park board abolition committee's report says move would save Vancouver $7M annually

Abolishing the Vancouver Park Board would save the city approximately $7 million a year, according to a report from the city's Parks and Recreation Transition Working Group.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim touted the report at a news conference Thursday morning alongside city staff and representatives from local First Nations.

The mayor framed the proposed abolition of the park board and reallocation of responsibility for parks and recreation to city council as a move that would save money, improve services and increase protections for Vancouver park land.

"This is about more than just governance – it’s about building a Vancouver that works better for everyone," said Sim in a statement.

“By streamlining decision-making and eliminating inefficiencies, we’re creating a system that prioritizes what matters most: protecting and enhancing our cherished parks and recreational spaces.”

The report makes two recommendations: First, that the city council create a parks and recreation sub-committee to handle park board responsibilities if and when the transition is complete; and second, that the city create a parks and recreation "community partner relations office," to "strengthen and formalize effective engagement and governance of parks and recreation across successive elections."

While Sim pledged to implement the report's recommendations and continue the transition, it's unclear when the change might actually take place.

For one thing, eliminating the park board requires changing the Vancouver Charter, which is a provincial statute, meaning the city needs the legislature to vote on amending it.

For another, a majority of park board commissioners are opposed to the change. The transition working group's report notes that the park board directed its staff not to engage in any planning for the proposed transition.

Last December, council voted to abolish the elected board, which remains the only one of its kind for major cities in Canada. Over the last year, some community members and former commissioners have criticized the mayor’s decision, calling it undemocratic.

Sim has called the current system broken and believes the community would be better served if the responsibilities fell under the umbrella of city council. The province, the Musqueam Indian Band, the Squamish Nation, and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation have supported this move.

B.C.'s premier previously suggested the charter would only be changed after consultation with First Nations.

The report will be presented at the council's Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities on Nov. 27.