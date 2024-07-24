B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn

Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.

The weather office warns that wildfire smoke contains fine particles, which pose a health risk primarily for seniors, pregnant people, young children, those who work outdoors and those with existing illnesses.

A provincial smoky skies bulletin was in effect for parts of the Okanagan, Kootenays, Cariboo and Peace regions, as well as southern Vancouver Island.

The B.C. air quality health index forecasted concentrations of harmful particulates in the low to moderate range for much of the province over the next 48 hours, with the highest concentrations expected in the communities of Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel, Sparwood and Williams Lake.

More than 400 wildfires were burning in B.C. on Wednesday, with approximately two thirds classified as out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Recent lightning strikes sparked more than 300 of the current fires, with 22 more fires classified as human-caused, according to the agency.

Approximately 1,041 firefighters and 183 aircraft were working to control the blazes, which have led to evacuation orders for more than 450 properties.

People in areas affected by the air quality statement are urged to limit time spent outdoors and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

"Listen to your body and if you experience symptoms, consider reducing or stopping strenuous outdoor activities," the Environment Canada statement said.

"Symptoms can include milder and more common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance."