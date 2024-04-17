B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
The B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says the invasive smallmouth bass were illegally introduced into Echo Lake, southwest of Campbell River, and have since threatened the survival of native salmon and trout.
"Smallmouth bass prey heavily on smaller fish and can out-compete native fish species," the provincial government said in a bulletin Tuesday, adding the situation could turn dire for local fisheries if the invasive bass make it into the nearby Campbell River watershed.
Last summer and into the fall, the ministry conducted an eradication operation on the lake, using gillnets and electrical current to stun or kill as many of the smallmouth species as possible, in a process known as "electrofishing."
Another round of monitoring and eradication will continue from now until October, in co-operation with the Indigenous non-profit A Tlegay Fisheries Society, the province says.
The government is encouraging anglers to fish for the bass in Echo Lake over the coming months and to freeze and report their catches to resource officers.
However, the government warns that transporting live bass between two or more bodies of water can be prosecuted under the B.C. Wildlife Act, with penalties for a first offence including a $100,000 fine and up to 12 months in jail. Second-time offences can carry a $200,000 fine and two years of incarceration.
The B.C. Wildlife Federation offers cash rewards of up to $2,000 for those who provide information about illegally transported fish if the information leads to a conviction.
'A serious threat'
While prevalent throughout eastern and central North America, especially in the Great Lakes region, smallmouth bass – also known as bronzeback or brown bass – were introduced into B.C. waterways as a sport fish, according to the Invasive Species Council of B.C.
The fish can live in streams, ponds, rivers and reservoirs, often propagating in sheltered, gravel-bottomed waterways with little vegetation, the agency says.
Female smallmouth bass can spawn multiple times per year, producing up to 10,000 eggs at a time, if water temperatures remain above a temperate 15 C, according to the society.
The species can be identified by their flat, oval-shaped body and pointed face with a mouth that extends forward from below the eyes. The fish are often greyish green in colour, with dark vertical stripes and a white belly. When fully grown, smallmouth bass can reach approximately 40 centimetres in length.
The B.C. government has identified the invasive smallmouth bass on parts of Vancouver Island, as well as in the Okanagan, Thompson, Cariboo and Kootenay regions.
"Smallmouth bass are predators, and feed on smaller fish, amphibians, and aquatic insects," according to the Invasive Species Council of B.C. "They have been known to deplete waterways of smaller fish and are considered a serious threat to native animals in the waterways they inhabit, including juvenile salmon."
The land, water and resources ministry did not immediately provide an estimate of how many smallmouth bass were culled in Echo Lake last year, or how many of the fish they believe remain. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed
The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted absences from prison
A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time.
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
Government proposes new policy for federally regulated employees to disconnect from work
In their 2024 budget, the federal government wants to amend the Canada Labour Code, so employers in federally regulated sectors will eliminate work-related communication with employees outside of scheduled hours. If implemented, this would affect roughly 500,000 across the country.
Earthquake jolts southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. asks anglers to help eradicate this sport fish common in the rest of Canada
The British Columbia government is encouraging anglers to pack their tackle boxes and head out to a remote lake on Vancouver Island as the province attempts to eradicate an invasive population of sport fish.
-
Nanaimo cancer centre construction to begin next year
Construction workers are poised to start building a BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo in 2025 – bringing access to critical treatment services closer to home for thousands of people on Vancouver Island.
-
Mounties discover school bus, stolen vehicles in Fraser River
Police in Metro Vancouver say their investigation into how a vehicle ended up at the bottom of the Fraser River has led to the discovery of other submerged vehicles, including a school bus and at least two stolen cars.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Edmonton
-
More than 150 people reported crashes in Edmonton Wednesday
More than 150 people have reported vehicle crashes in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Attempted murder charge laid in Lloydminster assault case
A Lloydminster man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault at an apartment in that city.
-
What you need to know ahead of the ETS spring schedule launch
The City of Edmonton's spring transit schedule will come into effect April 28.
Calgary
-
'Blue Sky City': Calgary unveils new brand
Calgary has a new brand and it's looking up.
-
Calgary doctor charged after investigation uncovered $2M in fraud
A Calgary doctor has been charged with fraud after allegedly submitting millions of dollars in false claims to the province.
-
Expect delays on Deerfoot Trail this weekend; ramps closing for construction
Ramps leading onto Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary will be temporarily closed over the weekend, as crews work to improve the highway.
Lethbridge
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
-
Serious crash closes highway north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
A serious multi-vehicle crash closed a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 3 projects loom large in provincial highways planning
With or without federal support, improvements to a major southern Alberta highway continue because of its critical economic importance as an east-west corridor, the province says.
Winnipeg
-
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
-
'A living nightmare': Winnipeg woman sentenced following campaign of harassment against man following online date
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
-
Children aboard school bus as driver arrested for impaired driving: police
Police say they pulled over and arrested a Manitoba school bus driver for impaired driving while he was taking children to school.
Regina
-
Regina man says he was wrongfully evicted from seniors' facility and left with nowhere to go
A Regina man who says he was given two hours to vacate the seniors' home he lived in after being evicted should not have been forced to move in the first place.
-
Sask. NDP calls on province to reveal private lawyer spending on pronoun case
The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the province to reveal an estimate of how much public money the province has paid to private lawyers for its pronoun court case.
-
Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre
A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
-
'It has saved lives': Saskatoon's only drop-in overnight shelter set to close
Concern is growing for Saskatoon's homeless population with a core neighbourhood shelter set to close in days.
-
‘We call this heart attack snow’: Wet snow blankets Saskatoon
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to drive cautiously, with roads wet and slushy following a night of rain and now.
Toronto
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
-
Video shows Toronto Pearson airport heist suspect taking off with more than $22M in gold, cash
Video of the moment a suspect left Toronto Pearson International Airport with more than $22 million in gold and cash has been released by police.
Montreal
-
Quebec to create seniors-focused mini-hospitals to relieve emergency room congestion
Halfway between a family medicine group (GMF) and a hospital, the Quebec government on Wednesday clarified its model for private mini-hospitals that will focus on the needs of seniors.
-
10 years in U.S. prison for Canadian man who stole millions with fake psychic fraud
A former Montreal resident was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in a United States federal prison for a multi-decade fraud that manipulated more than one million Americans into sending money to fake psychics.
-
Q&A: Liberal MNA Greg Kelley on his party's future, CAQ's relations with anglophones
Greg Kelley, the Quebec Liberal Party's critic for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, spoke to CTV News about how the CAQ has been handling the English file and what's in store for his own opposition party.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
-
'It’s a baby boom for our unit': Almonte General Hospital
Spring 2024 is busy at the Almonte General Hospital's (AGH) birthing unit compared to last year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
London
-
'Everyone is devastated': Hockey community mourns loss of young leader
The hockey community in Chatham-Kent and beyond is mourning the sudden death of a player caught in a highway crash this week in London.
-
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend
It’s not every day that a new washroom becomes the talk of the town. But in the Lake Huron tourist community of Grand Bend a new so-called smart washroom has many residents and business owners flush with joy.
-
Mud Creek channelling unique approach to infill development
Mud Creek in northwest London, Ont., east of Wonderland Road along Oxford Street is an area that has been left vacant for decades.
Kitchener
-
Police services board wants new approach to St. Patrick's Day
The Waterloo Region Police Services Board wants to explore new ways of dealing with an annual unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s University District.
-
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
-
KW Titans need more fans to break even
Despite being at the top of the Basketball Super League standings, the KW Titans are struggling to make ends meet.
Northern Ontario
-
$200M arena decision ‘a big step’ for Sudbury’s future, mayor says
In a lengthy council meeting Tuesday night, city council in Sudbury unanimously voted to build a new arena and events centre downtown.
-
Sudbury murder suspect talked about his role in ‘his girl’ getting hurt, witness testifies
A former girlfriend of a murder suspect in Sudbury testified Wednesday that he talked about his role in the deaths a day after a firebombing that killed three people.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.