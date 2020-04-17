VANCOUVER -- Health officials said another 43 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the last official update, but there have been no additional deaths.

Friday's announcement brings the province's total number of confirmed cases to 1,618, while the death toll remains at 78.

In addition, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no new outbreaks to report, and five of the previously announced outbreaks at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities have been declared over.

One outbreak, at the Broadway Pentecostal Lodge in Vancouver, has also been determined to have been a flu outbreak and not related to COVID-19.

B.C.'s update was released hours after health officials shared new modelling that shows the province's epidemic curve to be "well below" earlier projections that were based on how the virus spread in Italy and China's Hubei province.

The modelling indicates the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. has "plateaued and started to decline," officials said, which has let them begin planning for an eventual easing of some of the restrictions that have been put in place to contain the virus.

That could mean allowing B.C. to resume elective surgeries as early as mid-May, though most of the restrictions are expected to remain in place longer than that.

By comparison, Quebec announced 941 new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, while Ontario announced 564 and Alberta announced 239.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.