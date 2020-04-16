VANCOUVER -- An inmate from Mission Institution in the Fraser Valley has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Correctional Service Canada.

In a statement released on Thursday, CSC said the patient died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on April 15 as "an apparent result of complications" related to the novel coronavirus. The inmate was not named in the release.

"The inmate's next of kin have been notified of their death. CSC extends its condolences to the family," the agency said. The coroner has also been notified, who will be reviewing the circumstances of the inmate's death.

This is the first death from COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates, according to CSC.

Provincial health officials announced on Wednesday that 48 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded at the prison, and at that time, seven of those patients were hospitalized. Earlier this week, the medium security facility recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases out of all federal prisons in Canada.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber