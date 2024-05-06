Stranger tried luring 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver, police say

Police are investigating after a stranger allegedly tried luring an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver over the weekend.

Authorities said the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, as the child was walking home from Grays Park, near East 33rd Avenue and St. Catherines Street.

A man on a blue Trek mountain bike "called out from across the street" and asked the girl to come with him, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday.

When she walked away, the stranger allegedly followed her into the south lane of East 33rd – but the child approached a passing driver and asked for help, and was taken home safely.

"Although we’re still very early in this investigation, we are releasing this information now to inform the community that this troubling incident took place," said Sgt. Steve Addison, in the release.

Police praised the child for how she responded to the incident, which included promptly reporting it once she arrived home, allowing officers to begin gathering evidence.

"This child did everything right," Addison said. "She sensed she was in danger, she quickly sought help, and she got to a place of safety."

Police also released an image of a suspect and asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with bushy eyebrows, a deep voice, and pronounced facial features – including high cheekbones, a wide jaw, big ears and a big nose.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie underneath a plaid flannel shirt, with dark jeans, black "Doc Marten-style shoes," and a dark backpack, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity to call the department's Special Investigation Section at 604-717-0604.