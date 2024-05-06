Stranger tried luring 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating after a stranger allegedly tried luring an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver over the weekend.
Authorities said the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, as the child was walking home from Grays Park, near East 33rd Avenue and St. Catherines Street.
A man on a blue Trek mountain bike "called out from across the street" and asked the girl to come with him, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday.
When she walked away, the stranger allegedly followed her into the south lane of East 33rd – but the child approached a passing driver and asked for help, and was taken home safely.
"Although we’re still very early in this investigation, we are releasing this information now to inform the community that this troubling incident took place," said Sgt. Steve Addison, in the release.
Police praised the child for how she responded to the incident, which included promptly reporting it once she arrived home, allowing officers to begin gathering evidence.
"This child did everything right," Addison said. "She sensed she was in danger, she quickly sought help, and she got to a place of safety."
Police also released an image of a suspect and asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with bushy eyebrows, a deep voice, and pronounced facial features – including high cheekbones, a wide jaw, big ears and a big nose.
He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie underneath a plaid flannel shirt, with dark jeans, black "Doc Marten-style shoes," and a dark backpack, authorities said.
Police asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity to call the department's Special Investigation Section at 604-717-0604.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
DEVELOPING Israel says Hamas deal is 'far' from meeting its demands as Rafah offensive looms
Israel said the terms of a ceasefire deal Hamas accepted on Monday remained 'far from' meeting its demands and warned its military operations in Rafah would continue, even as it sent negotiators to talk to mediators.
2024 Met Gala: Everything to know about fashion's annual soiree
Fashion's biggest night out — hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each year on the first Monday of May — is both a forever-evolving spectacle and a carefully crafted event.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Alberta Municipalities said it hasn't been given chance to consult on changes to bill
Alberta's municipal affairs minister declined Monday to clarify whether towns and cities would still get their say before changes are made to a contentious bill that gives the province broad authority to fire local councillors.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
-
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman
Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.
Regina
-
'Absolutely critical': Looming rail worker strike causing concern for Sask.'s biggest industries
The possibility of a strike by both Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail workers has Saskatchewan's major economic drivers sounding alarms.
-
Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025
The Hudson's Bay department store location at Regina's Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
Saskatoon
-
Police say Sask. man assaulted hospital staff the night before killing his mother
Prince Albert police say a 29-year-old man charged in the murder of his mother had assaulted a staff member at Victoria Hospital the night before the killing.
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
'Absolutely critical': Looming rail worker strike causing concern for Sask.'s biggest industries
The possibility of a strike by both Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail workers has Saskatchewan's major economic drivers sounding alarms.
Toronto
-
Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us an epic hip-hop beef weekend. Here’s what to know
Two of hip-hop’s biggest stars have beef and people are taking sides.
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer helped officers cheat on exam due to isolation and mistreatment, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment members say little progress made in meeting with McGill
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at Montreal's McGill University say they're no closer to taking down their tents after meeting with members of the school administration.
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Quebec slow to make changes to child protection system after Granby girl's 2019 killing
It's been five years since a seven year-old girl was killed by her stepmother in Granby, after months of abuse, in the presence of her father who never intervened. The case put Quebec's youth protection system under the microscope. A damning report was supposed to bring about changes but little has changed since.
Ottawa
-
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
Ottawa photo radar camera on road connecting Ontario-Quebec issues 7,500 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
Atlantic
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
London
-
'So scared there's going to be a tragedy': Vacant building in OEV raises concern among residents
Homeowners living near the former McCormick/Beta Brands building are again raising the alarm over a structure that has been vacant for nearly two decades.
-
Jury at abuse case hears children sought refuge at friend's home
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Monday that the children at the centre of a sexual abuse case sought refuge at the home of family friends just before they went to police.
-
Nursing shortages 'created' by hospital management, West Grey mayor says
The impending movement of Durham’s only inpatient hospital beds to hospitals in Walkerton and Kincardine has outraged the community and has them fearing for the future of their hospital.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
City of Timmins launches pilot sharp collection program
When people find drug litter on public property in Timmins, the city wants them to contact Service Timmins.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.