Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault of senior

Mounties in Burnaby have released a sketch of a man they say is suspected in the sexual assault of a woman in her 80s in a city park more than two months ago.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted when walking on a trail in Central Park on Feb. 19.

"She was approached by an unknown man. The suspect groped the victim and attempted to kiss her," according to the Burnaby RCMP.

Authorities have not been able to identify a suspect and released a sketch Monday they hope will assist the investigation.

The man is described as between 40 and 45 years old, with short black hair, a "groomed" beard and a "Middle Eastern" accent. At the time, he was wearing black pants and a gray nylon jacket.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-5930.