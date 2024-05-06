Vancouver considering 'potential public viewing' options for Canucks Round 2 games

After the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators to advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver says it's looking into "potential public viewing opportunities" for upcoming games.

So far, the city has been tight-lipped on possible playoff viewing parties, leaving local fans feeling left out of festivities.

But in an update Monday, the city said it hopes "to have more to share in the coming week" about a place for the community to come together to watch games.

"It's been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. "Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let's keep it up!"

Late last month, Tourism Minister Lana Popham hinted at the possibility of a fan fest area outside B.C. Place. But Sim remained cautious at that point, saying the city is "being a lot more thoughtful" about potential viewing parties after the 2011 riot.

A BC Prosecution Service report about the riot pegged damage at an estimated $3.78 million. The report estimated as many as 55,000 people watched the game on West Georgia Street and that up to 100,000 more were in the area on adjacent streets as the riot started.

This year, Round 1 watch parties in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto all had capacity limits and fans attending were subject to security screening for outside alcohol and weapons, which was not the case in Vancouver in 2011.

The Vancouver Police Department has also been apprehensive, saying it wants measures in place to ensure people aren't walking around with open liquor.

"We know from previous experience, not just here in Vancouver but in other major cities, especially with large sporting events, a lot of the problems that happen in terms of violence, fights and disorder occurs when people are over-consuming liquor," Sgt. Steve Addison said last month.

Round 2 starts on Wednesday, with the Canucks taking on the Oilers at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. PDT.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Martin MacMahon