Assault suspect rearrested in Surrey more than 3 months after missing court date

Mounties in Surrey say they've rearrested a man who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.

Arandeep Gill, 34, failed to attend court for charges against him on Feb. 11, prompting an appeal from police for information about a month later.

On Sunday, he was arrested by Surrey RCMP at about 5:20 p.m. at a residence on University Drive near 104 Avenue. Witnesses in the area described a significant police presence, with residents being told to stay away from the lobby of a building located at 10448 University Dr.

Police said Gill was wanted for eight charges in Surrey. In addition, he was wanted for three charges in Langley including possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

Court records also show Gill faces two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of mischief, assault, assault by choking and assault causing bodily harm.

The Surrey court file is marked as a "K" file, a designation the BC Prosecution Service uses for crimes in which the investigation reveals the victim and accused are or have been in an "ongoing close and personal or intimate relationship."

Police said Gill is being held in custody until a remand hearing.

