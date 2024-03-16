Surrey RCMP appeal for help finding assault suspect who missed court date

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on a variety of charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.

The charges are among 11 that 34-year-old Arandeep Gill was due to face in provincial court on Feb. 9, when he failed to attend, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Mounties did not share details about the incidents that led to the charges against Gill, but online court records associated with the police file number indicate that the offences occurred on multiple dates in Surrey last fall.

Court records show Gill faces two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of mischief, assault, assault by choking and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said he's also wanted for failing to comply with his release conditions, as well as on three charges in Langley, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The Surrey court file is marked as a "K" file, a designation the BC Prosecution Service uses for crimes in which the investigation reveals the victim and accused are or have been in an "ongoing close and personal or intimate relationship."

Surrey RCMP shared a photo of Gill with their release, describing him as a South Asian man with short black hair, a short black beard and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" tall and weighs 210 pounds, according to police.

"If you see Arandeep Gill, do not approach him and call police immediately," the release reads.

Police said anyone with information on Gill's whereabouts should contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.