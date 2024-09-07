Union 'optimistic' ahead of negotiations to end accessible transit strike in B.C.
The head of the union for striking HandyDART transit workers in Metro Vancouver says he's cautiously optimistic ahead of Sunday's mediated negotiations with their employer, but members are prepared to stay on strike "as long as it takes."
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 president Joe McCann said Friday that it's concerning that employer Transdev waited a week to come to the table with a mediator, but the union remains "optimistic" a deal can be done.
About 600 employees of the accessible door-to-door transit service have been on strike since Tuesday, only offering trips to essential medical appointments, over demands for better pay, closer to that of other transit services.
McCann said the union was seeking a raise of about five dollars an hour.
"We're struggling with staffing levels. The rate we're getting paid is under what most comparable transit gets paid in Canada, especially HandyDARTs. That means we're not able to recruit, we can't attract, we can't retain qualified, experienced employees," he said.
"That is what is essential for giving our riders a better experience. It's essential for reducing delays, making booking quicker, scheduling, (and) dispatching. Keeping those members, the experienced, qualified members, around is really important."
McCann said the lack of staff means more HandyDART users are being sent in supplemental taxis to complete their trips, rather than with trained staff.
"We're properly trained. We're completely trained. We're held accountable for everything that happens. Not so much for taxis," he said.
McCann has previously said Transdev's last contract offer was rejected by 83 per cent of union members who participated in the vote.
Transdev did not reply to a request for comment but said in a statement on the first day of the strike that its priority "remains to reach a fair contract that balances the needs of our employees, HandyDART clients, and taxpayers."
This report by The Canadian Press was. first published Sept. 6, 2024.
