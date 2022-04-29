Assault at B.C. maximum security prison sends inmate to hospital
An inmate from a maximum security federal prison in the Fraser Valley was taken to hospital this week after an assault.
The incident happened at Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.
The service said staff members "responded quickly to resolve the incident," and the injured inmate was transported to "an outside hospital" for treatment.
The CSC did not elaborate on the nature or severity of the inmate's injuries.
"The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken," the service said in the release, adding that no other inmates or staff members were injured during the incident.
"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system."
The prison, the CSC and local RCMP are all investigating.
