Another stop-work order issued for Coastal GasLink pipeline over erosion concerns

HOUSTON, B.C. - British Columbia environment enforcement officers have issued another stop-work order for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project over erosion and sediment control, something the company promised it would stay on top of last year.

The latest order covers an 11-kilometre section in the Morice River watershed southwest of Houston, B.C., and comes after the company paused construction on a 20-kilometre stretch near the Little Anzac River over similar concerns.

The enforcement office says a May 4 inspection of the Morice River site found problems related to erosion and sediment control causing impacts to sensitive wetlands.

In both cases, TC Energy says it's stopping so it can implement measures to respond to rapid spring melt due to rising temperatures and high snow pack.

The environmental assessment office and Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. signed an agreement last year that required the company to develop comprehensive, detailed erosion and sediment management plans for all new construction, prioritizing erosion prevention over sediment control.

The company said in a statement that it proactively paused work at the Little Anzac River site north of Prince George two weeks before stop-work orders were issued earlier this week.

The latest order brings the number of stop-work orders currently in effect for the project to six.

The company has said it's bringing in third-party experts to assess additional erosion and sediment control procedures needed during accelerated spring melt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023