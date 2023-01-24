Ambrosia apple levy not a violation of charter rights, B.C. court rules
A B.C. court has dismissed a claim from farmers in the Okanagan that a mandatory levy on Ambrosia apples violates their constitutional rights, ordering them to pay over $30,000 in delinquent fees.
In a decision handed down earlier this month in provincial court in Kelowna, Judge Andrew Tam ruled on the dispute, explaining why the fee is imposed and why it is allowed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The New Tree Fruit Varieties Development Council was suing Devin Jell, Janine Jell, Gartrell Heritage Farms and Sun-Oka fruit farms for levies dating back to 2016 and 2017. The fee is imposed at a rate of two cents per pound, and the amount due was $31,621.78.
In a counter-claim, the farmers argued they should not have to pay those fees and that they should be reimbursed for those they did pay in 2018 and 2019, an amount totalling $37,419.98.
The crux of the constitutional challenge was that all Canadians have a right to freedom of association.
"The defendants do not say that they are barred from associating with others. Rather, their complaint is that they are forced to be associated with the council through the payment of the levy," Tam wrote, noting that all rights have limits and concluding that if the argument succeeded it would have wide-ranging implications.
"If the defendants were correct in their analysis, then it would follow that anyone could object to the payment of any tax on the basis that they do not wish to be associated with the government entity that is imposing it. That is not how it works living in a democratic society and living in a democratic society is something the Charter clearly presupposes," Tam later added.
THE NEW TREE FRUIT VARIETIES DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL
The council was founded in 2000 by a group of growers soon after the Ambrosia apple was first developed, the court heard.
"In the past, new varieties have failed to achieve commercial success because of a lack of interest from major participants in the industry," the judge said.
"Unless some critical mass is reached whereby it makes business sense to market a product, a fruit may go un-marketed and be left to rot in a warehouse."
The levy was collected in order to fund the council's activities, which included promoting the apple by producing radio and TV ads, billboards, and doing outreach to packing houses and grocery stores.
It also funded research into the fruit, including "extensive work to improve the appearance of the fruit by giving it a redder colour," the decision noted.
The levy is no longer collected, although the council still exists.
THE DECISION
Tam, in weighing whether the council and its mandatory levy violated the Charter, noted that the fee itself was the only real requirement of being associated with the council.
"The defendants are not required to attend any meetings. There are simply no “causes,” political or otherwise, associated to this whole exercise. While the council is engaged in marketing activities of Ambrosia apples, the defendants remain free to do their own marketing and to form their own group for that purpose," Tam said.
While the association with the council via the fee was not voluntary, Tam said it was constitutional because it did not "threaten any core liberty interest."
Further, the judge found that the council's formation and activities were likely instrumental in the Ambrosia apple becoming commercially viable in B.C. and beyond.
"Having reaped the fruits of their labour, I do not think it open to the defendants to now say that the council was never necessary to begin with," he said.
The farmers were ordered to pay the outstanding fees, and their claim to be reimbursed was dismissed.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated,' the minister responsible announced Tuesday. After months of delays, minister Karina Gould said that the federal government moved 'heaven and earth' in the last year to fix the system and speed up processing times.
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Postmedia to lay off 11 per cent of editorial staff: CP sources
Newspaper publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, less than a week after workers were told the company was grappling with "economic contraction," sources tell The Canadian Press.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Victoria police capture wanted man who was deemed immediate threat to public
Police in Victoria have located and arrested a man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was deemed an immediate threat to the public.
-
Police appeal for witnesses after fatal stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any witnesses to a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a busy mall on Sunday to come forward and speak with police.
Calgary
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Motion seeks tougher penalties for catalytic converter thefts
Members of Calgary city council says stiffer penalties may be what it takes to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
'The Flying Sailor' earns a third Oscar nomination for Calgary-based animation duo
The Calgary-based filmmakers said they were "breathless" Tuesday morning when they found out they will be competing for best animated short at the Academy Awards ceremony in March.
Edmonton
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
-
Alphabet to close Edmonton office of AI subsidiary DeepMind
Alphabet Inc. says it will close the Edmonton office owned by its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind.
Toronto
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
-
Montrealer gets second Oscar nod for work transforming Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief floats solution to ensure 911 calls are answered faster
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says not all 911 calls are being answered promptly, and fees on mobile phones could help solve the problem.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
-
Three Sask. men charged with first-degree murder in 2020 death
The Saskatchewan RCMP has charged three more people in the 2020 death of 20-year-old Wesley Custer.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Halifax council votes to register home of city’s first Black doctor as a heritage property
A motion to register a home that once belonged to Halifax’s first Black doctor as a heritage property has passed unanimously by regional council.
London
-
Snowfall warning issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex has now been upgraded to a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east London
The pedestrian involved in a collision with a car in east London Monday night has died. Police say the investigation is ongoing after emergency crews were called to the scene at Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue to the around 6:30 p.m.
-
London police make arrest after family dog stabbed multiple times
A 31-year-old man from London has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times overnight, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Reducing the risk of dementia
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there are things Canadians can be doing to reduce the risk of dementia.
-
After sudden influx of dogs, Sudbury's Petsave needs foster homes
An animal rescue organization in Sudbury is in urgent need of foster homes. Petsave has 50 new puppies and 14 new adult dogs at a time when it's already running at capacity.
Kitchener
-
OPP release video of break-in at Fergus business
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect arrested in Thunder Bay
An Ontario-wide arrest warrant has ended after a man from Windsor wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting was arrested in Thunder Bay.
-
Waterloo region and Guelph under snowfall warning with up to 20 cm expected Wednesday
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.