Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies

The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd heard testimony from a digital investigator that the teen’s name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, child luring, harassment, and possession of child pornography.

The Crown alleges Todd was targeted from age 12 to 15 by a sextortionist with 22 phony accounts, who tried to use explicit images of the teenager as leverage to get her to perform sex acts online. Todd died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15.

Det. Frank Van der Molen told the court he was part of a team of digital investigators that analyzed devices seized from a bungalow in the southern part of the Netherlands, where Coban was arrested in January 2014.

Van der Molen testified he completed a final report, which outlined findings from eight hard drives, including a Hitachi-brand hard drive.

“That hard drive was broken,” he told the court. “We weren’t able to make a forensic copy of it. So we sent that to the Netherlands Forensics Institute.”

Van der Molen testified the institute was able to repair the hard drive and produce a copy. He told the court among the contents of the hard drive, there was a video file with “Amanda Todd” in its name, which was last played in December 2010, and a folder with “Amanda Todd” in its title.

The trial also heard testimony about Coban’s arrest from another Dutch police investigator, who told the court during cross examination on the night undercover officers entered the bungalow Coban came out of the washroom with an “iron pipe” or something similar in his hands.

The Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested and searched by police.

The investigator testified he guessed Coban saw the undercover officers in the mirror and then went in the washroom to grab the item before the arrest took place.

The jury also heard testimony about a covert police operation that took place at the bungalow in the month prior to the arrest.

The investigator testified data from some electronic devices was copied or “imaged” at that time, and two hard drives too large to image at the location were temporarily removed and brought to a forensic lab before being replaced. The investigator testified about “key logger” or monitoring software installed on a laptop and desktop at the bungalow.

The defence has not yet presented its case. Coban’s lawyer has said the case is about whether Crown can prove who was behind messages sent to Todd.

This is a developing story. More to come.