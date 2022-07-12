Amanda Todd case: Same usernames found during forensic examination of devices, officer testifies

An RCMP officer who examined data from devices in the Amanda Todd case is now testifying at the trial of the man accused of sexually extorting the B.C. teen.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Keith Hack testified he found some of the same online names that sent messages to the teen and her family on devices seized after the arrest of the accused, Aydin Coban.

The Dutch citizen has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, child luring, and possession of child pornography.

The court has heard devices used by Todd, including the Port Coquitlam teen’s iPhone and various computers, underwent a forensic examination after she died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15.

Hack testified about a Skype chat from 2009 involving the account “cutiielover,” which the Crown previously said was Todd’s.

In a message to another user named “redwrench,” “cutiielover” says: “and now he found my Skype and look,” followed by what Hack said was a copied and pasted Skype message that included the username “marzattack1.”

The message reads: “Last chance or I start sending the videos to everyone in ur Facebook, school, and newspapers in ur city, try me if you wanna.”

Hack told the court he found the same username in a text file in data from a hard drive seized in the Netherlands.

He also testified about another Skype chat in 2010 between the “cutiielover” account and another Skype user with “Todd” as part of their online name.

“Once a week we just do fun stuff on cam is all,” the other user wrote, and later added: “Hey you ignoring aint going to solve this”.

Hack testified he found evidence that suggested a deleted Skype account with the same name was also used on a hard drive seized by Dutch investigators.

Hack also told the court he found evidence of a Facebook ID number for an account by the name of “Alice McAllister” on the same hard drive from the Netherlands, and testified he had “located some deleted web page language that contained that user ID.”

The trial previously heard testimony from Todd’s mother Carol that she received a Facebook message from someone named “Alice McAllister” during Christmas holidays in 2010.

The message included a link to an explicit image of her daughter posted on an adult porn site.

The Crown’s theory is someone with 22 phony accounts tried to use explicit images of Todd to get her to perform sex acts online.

Coban’s defence counsel has said the case is about whether the Crown can prove who was behind the messages sent to Todd.

Testimony is set to continue on Wednesday.