Air ambulance called after child falls from window in Langley

Several ambulances and an air ambulance helicopter are seen in Langley on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Scott Connorton / CTV News Vancouver) Several ambulances and an air ambulance helicopter are seen in Langley on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Scott Connorton / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener