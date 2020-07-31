VANCOUVER -- Ads for a party on Vancouver's Third Beach Friday night have some warning of the risks involved.

The ads have caught the eye of Vancouver police.

"We are going to be having patrol units as well as our beach unit and our mounted squad who will be in the area and if any event should occur, we are prepared for it at this time," said Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department.

The event has no approvals, and Roed says VPD were not told about it by organizers. John Irwin with the Vancouver Park Board says the board didn’t know about it either before posters started appearing downtown.

The posters include a QR code which directs people to a website, saying Third Beach is “the place to be this weekend.” People can also buy tickets for cover and drinks, even though it's illegal to drink alcohol at Third Beach.

When asked if police would be issuing any tickets, VPD said in a statement to CTV News, “As of now, Vancouver police have not been issuing tickets for non-compliance with social distancing/isolating/quarantining, but we will continue to engage with people and educate them about the safety of social distancing.”

This comes more than a week after hundreds gathered for a drum circle with no physical distancing measures in place.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says people need to give their head a shake if they think it's OK to gather in large groups during the pandemic.