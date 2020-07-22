VANCOUVER -- As B.C. grapples with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, video taken at a drum circle in Stanley Park Tuesday night is raising concern about whether people are heeding the advice of public health officials.

Videos taken by multiple people from several angles show a large crowd with well over 50 people gathered at Vancouver's Third Beach Tuesday evening for a weekly drumming event, with many dancing closely without masks on.

“This is just offensive,” West End resident Ryan Schaap wrote in a tweet after passing through the area.

Another video taken by a jogger shows the crowd spilling from the beach and onto the seawall, making it difficult to get by.

Gatherings with over 50 people are still banned in B.C., even if they are outdoors, in an effort to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The drum circle crowd comes just days after Dr. Bonnie Henry urged people to be responsible with social events, noting that many of the new positive cases in B.C. are among people in their 20s and 30s.

The Brahm’s Tams drum circle is a weekly event at Third Beach that happens on Tuesday evenings over the summer, and appears to be loosely organized over Facebook.

A post from March 19 indicated the event was to be suspended “until the authorities say large gatherings are again permitted and are not a health risk.”

It doesn’t appear a resumption of the drum circle was officially announced.

Vancouver police say officers regularly monitor the drum circle, but didn’t indicate if any complaints were made Tuesday night.

“As it has been since the pandemic started, our officers are not reprimanding people for not complying with social distancing measures, however, we will continue to educate when we see fit,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CTV News.

In an emailed statement, the Vancouver Park Board said the event is "unsanctioned and unpermitted."

"The park board does not have an ability to enforce any physical distancing recommendations, as that falls under the purview of the province of British Columbia," the statement said.

"We are concerned about the potential risk to individuals who participated, particularly considering the increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past week."

The park board said it's had awareness signage promoting physical distancing across its beaches and green spaces since mid-March.