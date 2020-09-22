VANCOUVER -- Elections BC says there have already been around 20,000 requests for vote by mail packages in the province since Monday's snap election call, and it is possible a high volume of mail-in ballots could delay the final results in some cases.

The number of voters opting for mail-in ballots was expected to be higher in this election due to the pandemic, following surveys conducted by Elections BC showing between 30 to 35 per cent of ballots could be cast by mail. In past votes, that number has been around one per cent.

Elections BC said screening of mail-in ballots cannot take place until after Election Day on Oct. 24 to ensure people haven't voted twice. Depending on the volume, the time between voting day and the final count may be extended as a large number of mail-in ballots will take longer to process.

Elections BC said there will be an initial ballot count on Election Day, and they are also intending to release updated information about the number of vote by mail packages that day.

New Brunswick held the first provincial election during the pandemic last week, and also saw an increase in mail-in ballots, as well as a surge in advance voting, which was held over two days.

B.C. will have seven days of advance voting, which includes a weekend.

Voters are able to request a mail-in voting package on the Elections BC website or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Packages must be received by 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

A mail-in ballot can be requested as late as 4 p.m. on Election Day, and packages are also able to be submitted in person at a district electoral office, voting place or certain Service BC locations.