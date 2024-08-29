'A simple job': CTV's Mike McCardell reflects on his celebrated career

"If you can make somebody else feel good, that's not bad."

So says beloved broadcaster Mike McCardell, reflecting on the decades he's spent telling the stories of everyday people he encountered on the streets of Vancouver.

From his 13 books to his long-running segment The Last Word, McCardell has earned countless fans across B.C. – but he scoffs at the suggestion he's a legend in the news business.

"I'm doing a simple job that lets me have a nice, easy life," he says.

While preparing for his last sign off – The Final Word will air on CTV News at Six this Friday, Aug. 30 – McCardell spent time with anchor Mi-Jung Lee, discussing everything from his early days in journalism to the devastating loss of his beloved wife Valerie this past May.

