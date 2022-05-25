$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMP

A group of people seen in a surveillance image shared by Penticton RCMP. A group of people seen in a surveillance image shared by Penticton RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener