62 charges laid against 5 men in vehicle theft investigation: RCMP
RCMP in Surrey say 62 charges have been laid against five men in a motor vehicle theft investigation.
It says the investigation by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team was a joint effort from several departments.
Police say the Crown approved the charges last month against the men, who range in age from 25 to 42.
Three of the men are to be in court Friday, and the others in the coming weeks.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemption, CBSA says
The Canada Border Services Agency says some truckers will be exempt from a vaccine mandate taking effect this weekend, although full details of the exemption remain unclear.
Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move
Canada intends to sign onto Mexico's complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday.
Majority of Canadians believe they'll eventually get COVID-19, poll finds
A new poll suggests that the majority of Canadians believe they will eventually contract COVID-19.
When will Canada's Omicron wave peak? What we know so far
The Omicron variant's spread may be slowing slightly, at least in some provinces where a government website monitoring virus projection estimates shows peak infections could be reached within a week.
Quebec's tax on unvaccinated: Trudeau says 'strong measures' have worked
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'incentives and strong measures' have worked in the fight against COVID-19, weighing in on Quebec's proposed tax on unvaccinated residents.
Trump hangs up on NPR interviewer after being pressed on 2020 election lies
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly ended a telephone interview with National Public Radio after being pressed on lies about the 2020 election being 'stolen.'
Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues
Australia's prime minister said Thursday his government's tough policy toward visitors who were not vaccinated for COVID-19 had not changed, as it nears a decision on whether to deport Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.
Independent investigator recommends Utah officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie be placed on probation
Two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Moab, Utah, should be put on probation for what the city called 'several unintentional mistakes' made during the encounter, according to an independent investigator.
Vancouver Island
Victoria councillor wants landlords to be able to raise rents to match rising property taxes
If Victoria Coun. Geoff Young’s proposal gets adopted and the province agrees, rents in Victoria could become even higher than they already are.
Island Health records 2 new COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to soar
Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including two in Island Health, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
'A punch in the gut': Victoria senior seeks help building secure shed after mobility scooter damaged in theft attempt
A Victoria senior is asking for your help after a string of bad luck events took away her ability to move around the city.
Calgary
Calgary council votes in favour of taking steps toward arena project, gauging Flames partnership interest
Councillors spent more than three hours Wednesday grilling administration about the now-dead deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to build a new event centre.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Fifteen more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.
The impact of delayed rapid tests for Alberta schools
Alberta’s restock of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests has been delayed, putting into question if all Alberta schools will receive a shipment of the at-home test by the end of the week, as promised by the province.
Edmonton
Mental, physical health front of mind for sports clubs operating as Omicron spreads
It's a game of chance for thousands of Albertans playing group sports as the Omicron COVID-19 variant rips through the province.
Housing shortage worst in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba: report
A new report from Scotiabank has found that Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are the provinces facing the biggest shortages of housing in Canada, as these provinces were the only ones to have fewer homes per capita than the national average.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, then snow and temps around 0 C
Rain and freezing rain in the Edmonton region and hitting other parts of central Alberta this morning as well.
Toronto
Ontario businesses want to know if they can reopen on Jan. 26
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to announce if businesses shuttered under the latest pandemic restrictions will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 26.
Ontario students return to the classroom on Jan. 17. Here's what you need to know
Students in Ontario are set to return to in-person learning on Monday. Here's everything you need to know.
Ontario reveals the most popular baby names for 2020
Ontario has released a list of the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020, with some new additions being welcomed to this year's list.
Montreal
'It sets a certain precedent': Quebec judge suspends unvaccinated father's visitation rights with child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended a father's right to see his child based on evidence that the man is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and appears to oppose government anti-pandemic health measures.
Quebec orders more than 70 million COVID-19 rapid tests
Quebec's Health Ministry states it has reached an agreement with locally-based MedSup Medical to produce more than 70 million rapid tests in the coming months.
-
Quebecers aged 25 and up can now sign up for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Winnipeg
'It is here to stay': Manitoba public health says everyone will likely be exposed to COVID-19 in the coming weeks
Manitoba public health is shifting to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 instead of containing it, saying with the highly transmissible Omicron variant in play, it is likely everyone will be exposed to the virus in the coming weeks.
-
Liquor Mart to introduce fee for single-use bags
Those who opt for a single-use bag at a Manitoba Liquor Mart will soon be charged a fee.
Saskatoon
Letter to parents says Saskatoon's public schools could see disruption in operations
Saskatoon Public Schools says a staffing crunch because of rising COVID cases could lead to disruption in school operations, according to a letter sent to parents
Even though they're widely available, Sask. top doc warns against 'overuse' of rapid COVID-19 tests
Despite a high number of available COVID-19 rapid tests compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan's top doctor says it's important not to "overuse" them.
'Trust yourself': Sask. premier won't implement restrictions despite top doctor's recommendations for smaller gatherings
Saskatchewan's premier says implementing recommendations or restrictions on gathering sizes would not be effective in decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite advice from the province’s top doctor.
Regina
More than 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Regina area, federal agency estimates
An approximate 30,476 Regina-area residents are currently infected with COVID-19, according to a federal agency’s projections.
Storm system expected to bring snow to southeast Sask.
We are bracing for a low-pressure system to move through the province this afternoon and evening that is set to bring snow, wind and the chance of freezing rain.
Atlantic
60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in N.S., including a child under the age of 5
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, as of Wednesday, there are 60 people in hospital that were admitted due to COVID-19, including a child under the age of five.
N.B. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, involving a person aged 80 and over in the Saint John region (Zone 2).
N.B. woman first in province to donate organs after MAID
A New Brunswick woman with a terminal diagnosis became the first in the province to donate her organs after receiving medical assistance to die.
London
Exclusive
Exclusive | Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' needs immediate fed help to get him to Canada say family and friends
A family with a critically ill toddler is pleading with the Canadian government for help to escape a desperate situation. And they have family and many residents in London, Ont. behind them.
London, Ont. men charged following bank break-and-enters in Oakville and Burlington
Two London, Ont. men have been charged after a series of break-and-enters to banks in the Greater Toronto Area.
Environment Canada issues fog advisory for London-Middlesex and area
Give yourself extra time for your morning commute Thursday.
Northern Ontario
Hwy. 11 reopened after several crashes Wednesday
After several serious crashes closed portions of Highway 11 in northern Ontario for most of the day Wednesday, the road has been fully reopened.
If you bought a lottery ticket in Barrie, Ont., you could be $36M richer
If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Barrie, Ont., you could be a millionaire.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region public school boards offering short-term virtual learning for concerned families
As Waterloo Region families prepare for the return of in-class learning on Monday, both public school boards in the area say they will provide a ‘short term’ option for those who are not comfortable with sending the children back to class.
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly to 99 in Waterloo Region
A total of 99 people are in hospital currently positive and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region hospitals, Wednesday’s dashboard update shows.