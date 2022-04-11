5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews were able to rescue five occupants of the heritage building in the city's Gastown neighbourhood, but that "upwards of a handful" are still unaccounted for.
She said these people may have escaped and left the scene before their whereabouts were noted, or they may not have been home at the time of the fire. It is not yet known whether anyone was killed in the fire.
The fire broke out at the building shortly before 11 a.m., and crews remained at the building fighting flames and dealing with a roof collapse several hours later.
The building on Abbott Street has businesses on the ground floor and low-income residences on the upper levels, and it appears the fire started on one of the residential floors.
A witness told CTV News she saw people jumping to safety from the building in the historic neighbourhood popular with tourists and locals for its bars, restaurants and shops.
No firefighters were injured, Fry said, but B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that two people were taken to hospital in serious condition, and three others considered "stable" were also transported.
According to Fry, one of those people was injured while jumping from an upper floor. Another was taken to hospital after being rescued about an hour into the fire by firefighters using a ladder truck.
Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, BCEHS said in an email.
Fry said the building had recently been inspected and found to have a sprinkler system, but did not know whether it was working when the fire started.
'I LOST EVERYTHING'
A man who said he lived near to the unit where the fire sparked and was home at the time told CTV News, "I lost everything."
The resident who identified himself as Chris said in addition to smoke and fire damage, a lot of firefighters' efforts were concentrated at and near his unit, meaning there will also be significant water damage.
He said the fire started on the second floor, and that the smoke was so thick on the third floor that he couldn't see anything. He said he believed most people got out on their own or were rescued, but there were still some animals inside.
Another resident, Nicole, said she was the first person to alert others of the fire by shouting.
"As soon as I opened my door a big black gust of smoke came up in my face and I just yelled, 'Fire,'" she said in an interview at the scene.
"I made sure everybody could hear me. After that, I quickly grabbed my animals and got out. I don't even have a jacket. My partner doesn't even have shoes on his feet. We just had to get out."
She said many who lived in the building have nowhere to go.
Nicole said she saw two people rescued by firefighters who'd been so exposed to smoke that "they just collapsed to the ground" when they got out. They were treated for smoke inhalation, she added.
"It's scary. I'm still shaking."
DOZENS DISPLACED
At the scene, smoke poured from the windows and roof of the four-storey brick building near Water Street as firefighters aimed hoses at the upper floors.
Fry said "13 firefighting apparatus" were at the scene of the three-alarm fire, in addition to BCEHS's nine paramedic ground units and three paramedic supervisors.
The upstairs floors are run by a non-profit organization as a single-room occupancy hotel for lower-income residents.
The organization that runs the building, Atira Women's Resource Society, told CTV News the hotel has about 90 units, and that a triage space has been set up to help those displaced by the fire.
Staff at Atira have already been able to offer some residents alternate housing at other properties, a spokesperson said. They're also working with a partner organization to provide overnight shelter.
Atira is looking for donations of men's and women's clothing and pet supplies, and asks for the donations to be brought to Bette's Boutique – also operated by the non-profit – at the intersection of Main and Cordova streets.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth addressed the situation ahead of a news conference Monday afternoon, saying the province will be helping to co-ordinate support for those impacted, including displaced residents.
He said BC Housing has been notified, and estimated about 70 tenants will need to be relocated. A reception centre is being established for those who need help, Farnworth said.
"Our thoughts are with those affected, their families and the firefighters on scene."
TOXIC SMOKE SEEPS THROUGH DOWNTOWN
Through the morning and into the afternoon, smoke could be seen from several kilometres away as flames poured from the roof of the red-brick building. An estimate of the damage caused by the fire is not yet available.
Some in the area reported power outages, and Simon Fraser University's Goldcorp Centre for the Arts closed "due to poor air quality."
The school said all events and classes at the Woodwards' building have been cancelled. Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area because of the fire.
Those in the downtown area were told by Vancouver's fire chief to keep their windows closed to avoid the toxic smoke wafting indoors.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber and Bhinder Sajan, and The Canadian Press
Smoke from a downtown Vancouver fire is seen from Hollyburn Mountain on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Carly Yoshida-Butryn / CTV News Vancouver)
Smoke is seen billowing out of Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood during a three-alarm fire on April 11, 2022.
Firefighters work to extinguish a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on April 11, 2022. (Submitted)
Onlookers are seen at the scene of a fire in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
The scene of a fire on Abbott Street is pictured in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
A fire tears through a building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
Vancouver Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance disappointed they won't get refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE | 5 rescued, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Mental health funding to provinces, territories through new transfer absent from budget
Notably absent from the federal government's budget released last week was mention of a firm timeline to unleash funds through the forthcoming mental health transfer to provinces and territories.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to make it easier for more Canadians to drive electric vehicles and he isn't ruling out nuclear power as a cleaner source of energy.
-
Victoria paramedics delivering ambulance to mobile hospital in Ukraine
A pair of Victoria-based paramedics are headed to Poland to finalize the sale and delivery of an ambulance, stocked full of medical supplies, for fellow paramedics in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Teen struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
A teenager was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
-
Labour shortages put strain on Banff as more tourists arrive
Tourists have begun flocking back to popular destinations like Banff since restrictions started being eased in Alberta and other parts of the world, and a labour shortage plaguing the mountain town is making it difficult to keep up with the influx.
Edmonton
-
'Tear these houses down': Residents get some action on Edmonton's 'problem properties'
Edmonton city councillors want to explore options to hike taxes on "problem properties" and even seize and demolish buildings where taxes have been unpaid.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
A professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
Toronto
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Toronto woman shocked after lost cat euthanized by city services
Toronto resident Mehry Hadi is grieving the loss of her 17-year-old cat Neo who she was shocked to learn was euthanized last week by Toronto Animal Services.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
Nefarious woodpecker takes out flagpole, then Canadian flag, in Quebec town
A woodpecker in Baie D'Urfe has become infamous for its attack on Canadian pride -- or its prodigious hunger, depending on how you look at it. At issue is the bird's habit of pecking away at a longstanding flagpole in the town
-
Hydro-Quebec will need to raise industrial rates, warns CEO, but being clean justifies higher prices
Due to hydroelectricity's smaller climate footprint, Hydro-Quebec is experiencing unprecedented industrial demand, CEO Sophie Brochu said in a Montreal speech. Tough choices are on the way as the province begins to choose its priorities.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to work
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
MLHU calls on community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, it is requesting the community do their part in reducing the spread.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M Power Airport on Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay parents upset about safe consumption site's proposed location
A consideration to put a safe consumption site near two schools and a retirement home on Chippewa Street is outraging parents in North Bay.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-