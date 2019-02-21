Don't put away your shovel just yet.

Yet another snowstorm is expected to dump as much as 10 centimetres on parts of B.C.'s South Coast Friday morning, Environment Canada says.

In a warning issued Thursday morning, the weather agency forecast another blast of winter weather for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.

Areas affected by the incoming frontal system are expected to see snowfall early Friday morning, which could be mixed with rain.

The snow is expected to intensify at some point during the morning, then will taper off in the afternoon, Environment Canada said. By the end, the agency expects municipalities under the warning to see five to 10 centimetres.

It warns the snow may fall heavily, accumulating quickly and making travel challenging.

In Metro Vancouver, the warning applies to:

Burnaby

New Westminster

Coquitlam

Maple Ridge

Richmond

Delta

the North Shore

Surrey

Langley

The Fraser Valley warning includes Hope, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

The Sunshine Coast warning applies to the area between Gibsons and Earls Cove, and Saltery Bay to Powell River.

Other snowfall warnings are in effect elsewhere in the province.

Ten centimetres of snow are expected overnight in northern B.C., while the Cassiar Mountains area could see as many as 20 centimetres of snow.

Warnings were also issued Thursday for Atlin, inland sections of the Central Coast, Haines Road, South Klondike Highway, Teslin, Watson Lake and Williston. The latest updates are available from Environment Canada.