Wondering how soon after a storm your sidewalk has to be cleared of snow? It depends where you live in Metro Vancouver.

Here's a quick sample of the approaches some of the cities take:

Vancouver - All property owners must clear snow and ice from sidewalks bordering their property by 10 a.m. every day.

West Vancouver - Owners have 24 hours after the end of a snowfall to clear snow and ice.

City of North Vancouver - Owners have to remove snow and ice "as soon as possible" after snow has stopped.

Burnaby - Snow must be cleared before 10 a.m. every day, including holidays.

Coquitlam - Owners have 10 hours from when the snow ends.

Maple Ridge - Sidewalks should be shoveled as soon as possible and no later than 10 a.m.

Langley - Owners have 24 hours from the end of a snowfall, or before accumulation exceeds 10 centimetres, and they have to take snow off any roofs that hang over the road or sidewalk immediately.

Surrey - Owners have until 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall.

New Westminister - Sidewalks must be cleared before 10 a.m. the following day.

Richmond - Owners have until 10 a.m.

For more details or information on other cities, call 311 or visit the municipal government's website.