Experts are asking anyone thinking about heading into the backcountry over the next few days to be cautious and prepared.

Avalanche Canada issued a special public warning Thursday, in effect until at least Sunday, for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

There's a weak layer about 50 centimetres into the snowpack, the warning says. With another snowstorm expected Friday, the layer could be easily triggered.

"The resulting avalanches could be deadly," Avalanche Canada said.

Those heading uphill are asked to use safe travel techniques, avoid avalanche terrain and pack essential rescue gear including transceivers, probes and shovels – "and know how to use it."

And don't be fooled by sunny skies, warning program supervisor James Floyer said.

"Human-triggered avalanches will be likely over the weekend, especially on steeper terrain. The clearing skies and fresh snow will be very inviting but we are urging backcountry users to be extra cautious during this period," he said.

The warning comes a day after a search and rescue group located the body of a snowshoer swept away by a backcountry avalanche Monday.

Snowpack tests were conducted Wednesday as part of the investigation.