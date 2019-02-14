The province's largest emergency communications centre is reminding the public not to call 911 to ask storm-related questions.

E-Comm posted the message on Twitter ahead of another incoming storm along B.C.'s South Coast Thursday.

"Remember, 911 is not a general information line," the tweet read.

Officials asked those with questions to check online sources or local media for updates, and to keep 911 lines clear for real emergencies.

Rather than calling 911, you can check the latest forecast on our weather page.