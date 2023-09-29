4 plead guilty in Hells Angels drug trafficking investigation: CFSEU-BC

Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say four men have pleaded guilty after being charged with several criminal offences following a "large-scale" drug trafficking investigation that began three years ago.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. provided the update in a news release Thursday, saying the early 2020 investigation quickly led police to believe the individuals involved were suspects in an inter-provincial drug trafficking operation on behalf of a criminal organization.

"On Dec. 6, 2022, seven men were charged by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada with drug-related offences," the CFSEU-BC said in the release. "The investigation resulted in the seizure of firearms, various illegal drugs, and 25 criminal charges against individuals, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club's Haney Chapter."

Hells Angels member Courtney Lafreniere pled guilty to proceeds of crime on Sept. 27, and Jonathan Lutar pled guilty to drug trafficking on Sept. 25.

On May 31, Matthew Shaw entered a guilty plea for possession for the purpose of trafficking. On the same day, Oakley Charest pled guilty to drug trafficking, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The CFSEU-BC said Roman Tassone's next court appearance is in October as he's awaiting the judicial process.

"This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation affecting several communities," Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in the release. "Illegal drugs, including fentanyl, which is an extremely dangerous drug that is proving to have widespread consequences in our province. This investigation is a testament to the dedication and tenacity of our investigators to hold those, who deal in drugs are involved in criminal activity, to account and brought to justice."

The CFSEU-BC said it worked closely with partners from the Vancouver Police Department, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team throughout this investigation.