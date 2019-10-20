

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - On the eve of the federal election, the leaders of the four most popular parties nationwide - according to polling - all spent time in British Columbia.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green leader Elizabeth May all had campaign events scheduled in the province Sunday.

Trudeau began the morning with a visit to the office of his party's candidate for West Vancouver-Sea-to-Sky-Country. The Liberal leader had a few other events scheduled in Metro Vancouver before finishing his day with a rally in Victoria.

Scheer's schedule for the final day of the campaign had him blitzing battlegrounds in and around the Vancouver area before capping off with an evening rally.

Singh was scheduled to make stops in Vancouver and Surrey to meet with local candidates and talk to voters, and Elizabeth May also began her day with an event in Vancouver.

The focus on British Columbia reflects a tight race in the province, with the most recent Nanos poll for CTV News suggesting the NDP, Liberals and Conservatives bunched together between 25 and 30 per cent of the vote in the province.

On the campaign's final day, Trudeau called on voters to swing behind the Liberals, warning of cuts to services if the Conservatives take power.

Scheer warned of federal spending that leads to crippling national debt if the Liberals win a minority and are propped up by the New Democrats.

Singh called on voters to give his NDP a chance, while May made a promise of electoral reform alongside a vow to mandate honesty from parties during future campaigns.

"I didn't think that this election would be so marred by dishonesty," May said during a morning event, adding that she felt the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP had all lied about other parties during the campaign.

Voters who spoke to CTV News Vancouver on Sunday said they were disappointed by the party leaders' perceived focus on warning voters about what other parties would do rather than laying out their own plans for Canada.

"There are some candidates that seem to want to use this as an opportunity to bash other candidates versus actually talk about what they are going to do," said Yvonne Dresen. "It seems a little bit American politics - too much so, for me."

With files from the Canadian Press