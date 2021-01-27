VANCOUVER -- A third restaurant in Whistler has been added to Vancouver Coastal Health's online list of possible public exposures to COVID-19.

The health authority added the Longhorn Saloon, located at 4280 Mountain Square, to the list on Tuesday, saying the possible exposures happened during operating hours from Jan. 16 to 25.

The restaurant's website indicates its hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk, but it's asking anyone who was at the restaurant during the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

This is the second time the Longhorn Saloon has found itself on the public exposures list. There was another COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant in late October and early November.

There are currently three restaurants in Whistler listed on the Vancouver Coastal Health exposures web page. On Monday, the health authority announced exposures at El Furniture Warehouse, at 4314 Main St., and Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, at 4308 Main St.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices for COVID-19 when they believe there was a risk of transmission of the disease and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended a location subject to a public exposure notice outside of the specified times.