VANCOUVER -- Two restaurants in Whistler may have been the site of recent COVID-19 exposures, Vancouver Coastal Health is warning.

The health authority posted notices about the exposures on Monday with multiple dates for each location.

The first is at El Furniture Warehouse at 4314 Main St. VCH says exposures were possible on Jan. 12, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 during operating hours. According to the restaurant's website, the location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Other exposures were possible at Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar at 4308 Main St. Those exposures may have happened on Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 during operating hours.

That restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a notice on its website, Hy's says "several employees" tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a temporary closure of the restaurant.

"As we continue to navigate through this challenging time, safety continues to be our primary concern," the notice says. "We remain vigilant in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and are working alongside health authorities to protect our staff and guests."

Last week, Whistler's mayor issued a notice saying the community was seeing "a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases," urging residents to refocus their efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

"This is not the time for us to look for loopholes," Jack Crompton's statement said. "The virus is not picky we are seeing cases across all segments of our community. It's time for us to come together as a community and commit our efforts to stopping COVID-19 in its tracks."

Vancouver Coastal Health says the risk of exposures in these cases is considered low, but anyone who was at the restaurants on those dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease. If any develop, they should self-isolate and seek testing.