VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health issued COVID-19 exposure notices for three restaurants in Whistler this week.

The possible exposures happened between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, but were announced Tuesday.

The three restaurants affected are The Longhorn Saloon, located at 4280 Mountain Square, Earls Kitchen + Bar, located at 4295 Blackcomb Way, and Buffalo Bill's Bar & Grill, located at 4122 Village Green.

The Longhorn Saloon exposures happened on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 to 5. The Earls exposures happened from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, while the Buffalo Bill's exposure happened only on Oct. 31.

Each exposure happened during operating hours on the specified dates.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk, but are shared "out of an abundance of caution."

The health authority says it only issues public exposure notices if it has determined that there was a possibility of exposure and contact tracers have been unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

Anyone who attended any of the restaurants during the dates and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop. If no symptoms develop, there is no need to self-isolate, VCH says.

The health authority says there is no known risk to anyone who was at one of the restaurants outside of the specified hours.