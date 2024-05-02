VANCOUVER
    • 2nd-degree murder charge announced after woman found dead in Surrey home

    Homicide investigators were called to Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood on Friday night. (CTV News)
    Nearly a week after a woman was found dead inside her Surrey home, a man has been charged with second-degree murder.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced 39-year-old Hardeep Sidhu was arrested on Wednesday with the help of the Canadian Border Services Agency and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

    Police were initially called at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday after 33-year-old Pawitarpreet Kaur Sidhu was found dead in a home in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood. 

    Police said IHIT was deployed due to "evidence located on scene," and is working closely with Surrey RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

    "This was an isolated incident between parties that were known to each other," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement Thursday. "We're asking anyone with information or who had recent contact with the people involved, to contact IHIT immediately."

    Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448. 

