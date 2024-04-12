VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 24-hour lane closure in the Massey Tunnel this weekend, drivers warned to expect delays

    The north end of the George Massey Tunnel is seen in a CTV News file image. The north end of the George Massey Tunnel is seen in a CTV News file image.
    Drivers travelling south through the George Massey Tunnel this weekend are being warned to expect delays – especially on Sunday – as one lane will be closed for 24 hours.

    B.C.'s Transportation Ministry issued an alert Friday morning, saying the closure of the southbound slow lane is necessary for BC Hydro crews to complete repairs on its equipment.

    "There is no public safety issue," a statement from the ministry said. "This addresses the temporary repair completed on March 20, 2024, which required an immediate slow-lane closure."

    That emergency lane closure led to delays during evening rush hour. 

    This weekend, the southbound lane will be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Drivers are being warned to expect delays if they're going south on Highway 99 towards the Massey Tunnel, with the ministry adding they may want to consider an alternate route.

    "Drivers are asked to obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and to use caution near roadside workers," Friday's advisory said. 

