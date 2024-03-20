VANCOUVER
    • 'Emergency' lane closure in Massey Tunnel could cause rush-hour delays, officials say

    The north end of the George Massey Tunnel is seen in a CTV News file image. The north end of the George Massey Tunnel is seen in a CTV News file image.
    Update: DriveBC confirmed the George Massey Tunnel was completely reopened by 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    The B.C. government has warned drivers to expect rush-hour delays in the George Massey Tunnel due to an "emergency" lane closure on Wednesday.

    The southbound curb lane has been blocked off so crews can repair an issue with the BC Hydro transmission line within the busy tunnel, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

    "This means only two lanes will be open southbound during the Wednesday afternoon rush-hour commute," the ministry wrote in a news release.

    "Drivers should expect longer delays or consider an alternative route."

    The government did not provide an estimated reopening time for the lane, but told motorists to watch DriveBC for updates.

    Earlier this month, the province turned off the Massey Tunnel's electronic lane control system, which is being upgraded over the next several weeks.

    Officials have implemented a manual counterflow system – involving traffic-control vehicles and personnel, plus cones and barriers – during the morning and evening rush hours to guide drivers in the meantime.

    Towards the end of the upgrade, from April 4 to April 8, the government is expecting to fully close the tunnel overnight.

