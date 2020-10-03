VANCOUVER -- A coronavirus outbreak at a distribution centre in Delta, B.C. has resulted in 23 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak, announced by Fraser Health on Oct. 3, is at Valhalla Distribution, located at 7848 Hoskins Street.

“Fraser Health is screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing,” reads the press release from Fraser Health.

“Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” it continues.

The health authority said it has closed the distribution centre.

Fraser Health said it learned of a “potential outbreak” on Sept. 20, after “receiving a positive lab test” from a Valhalla employee.

“The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and we are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” reads the health authority’s statement.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Valhalla Distribution for comment.