VANCOUVER -- A coronavirus outbreak at Langley Lodge has been declared for the third time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, around 2:30 p.m., the Langley senior’s home posted a notice to its website that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This staff member is self-isolating at home,” reads the posted message from the centre’s CEO Debra Hauptman.

“We are working with Public Health to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking all precautionary steps to protect the health of all residents and staff,” it continues.

Two previous outbreaks at Langley Lodge, owned by the Langley Care Society, have killed several dozen residents, and has been described as the “deadliest” care home in B.C.

The first outbreak, was fairly minor, but the second outbreak saw 51 residents and 15 staff infected; twenty-six residents died in the outbreak.

Fraser Valley Health confirmed the outbreak via press release later on Friday, and said Langley Lodge will maintain its regular staffing levels, but visitors will be restricted. Staff and residents are also being restricted in where they go within the lodge itself, and staff and residents will be screened twice per day.

“Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility,” reads the press release.

After the facility’s second outbreak, Fraser Health appointed a pandemic response director to help guide and oversee the nursing home’s response to COVID-19. Later, a report showed the care home faced “critical staffing shortages" with nurses who “walked away” out of anxiety and fear for themselves and their families, but that other issues also contributed to the shortage.