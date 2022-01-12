2 women cat-called, chased by suspect near Commercial Drive, Vancouver police say in appeal for witnesses

Police in Vancouver say they're hoping witnesses will come forward and identify a suspect who allegedly chased two women last weekend.

In a news release Wednesday, police said two women were standing near a bus stop on Commercial Drive near Graveley Street when two men in a black truck pulled up beside them and began cat-calling.

The driver circle around, and drove by the women a few times, police said. Then, the passenger reportedly got out of the car and chased the women until they ran to a safe place and called police.

Officers said the suspects haven't been located since they drove off. Police described one of the suspects as a six-foot-tall man who was wearing glasses and a black and grey T-shirt.

The entire incident unfolded at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

"We know there was a witness standing at the bus stop in the area that may have seen what was going on," said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

"We are asking for that person, and anyone else with information, to come forward and speak to investigators."

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.