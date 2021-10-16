2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Maple Ridge, paramedics say

A head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon, including one who was transported by helicopter. (CTV) A head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon, including one who was transported by helicopter. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener