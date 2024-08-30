2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say

Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.

West Shore RCMP said officers responded to a report of four people "experiencing medical distress" at a beach access parking lot in the Greater Victoria municipality around 6:25 a.m. Friday.

"Despite extensive life-saving efforts of first responders, two adult females were confirmed to be deceased at the scene," the detachment said in a news release.

"Two adult males appeared to be suffering drug overdoses and were rushed to hospital where they remain in critical condition."

Authorities said there was evidence of hard drug use at the scene, and that foul play is not suspect in the deaths. The incident remains under investigation by both the West Shore RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.

"Our condolences go out to the families of these individuals, as well as the witnesses who first came across the incident," the RCMP said.

Members of the public have been warned that beach and road access could be restricted along Taylor Road as a result of the investigation.