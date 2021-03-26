VANCOUVER -- A 19-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a driver in Burnaby following a possible confrontation, local Mounties say.

In a news release Friday, Burnaby RCMP said they were called to Macpherson Avenue and Marine Drive in Burnaby at about 12:20 a.m.

The young man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

"Police believe the boy was struck by a sedan after entering into a confrontation with the occupants of that vehicle," police said in the release. "The driver was reported to have immediately fled the scene."

More details on the incident are expected to be released Friday afternoon.