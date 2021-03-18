VANCOUVER -- One person was hospitalized after a dramatic crash that left a car suspended on a ramp in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the vehicle mounted the curb near Powell and Main streets at around 10:20 a.m., then proceeded to take out a parking meter.

The car somehow ended up balanced with its back end on a railing and its front end on a ramp.

Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said one occupant from the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

The crash appears to have been an accident involving an elderly driver, Addison said. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors.