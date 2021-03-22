VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey say they're investigating a crash after three pedestrians, including a five-year-old girl, were hit by a new driver at a bus stop.

The collision happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday, Mounties said in a news release issued the next morning. Officers were called to a bus stop between 122 and 124 streets on 72 Avenue.

There, they discovered a car had mounted the sidewalk and hit three people, including the young girl. All three victims were taken to hospital and one of them had multiple fractures.

Officers say the driver had a Class 7, or learner's, licence. They were under supervision at the time of the crash, but police say distraction may have been a factor.

Charges haven't been laid but an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.