VANCOUVER -- Multiple vehicles were destroyed and several residents were displaced after a suspicious apartment fire in Burnaby.

The fire broke out early Friday morning in a residential area near Metrotown on Maywood Street near Silver Avenue.

"What we had was a substantial amount of vehicles on fire inside a parking structure," said Acting Burnaby Fire Chief Dave Younger, adding 10 vehicles were destroyed.

"Basically, the whole structure has collapsed on its own, which was (a) hazard. We couldn't go inside, it was so unstable. It has now fallen down."

The fire is believed to have started in the vehicles and then spread, with officials believing there is as a "strong chance of arson."

"It's definitely suspicious," he said. "It started in the vehicles and then extended down the row. The roof works as a lid to keep the fire in, and it spread really quickly in both directions."

RCMP arson investigators have been on scene all morning.

Younger added between six and eight suites were damaged with residents likely displaced for several days.

"This was a substantial fire on my arrival, where the entire alley was burning end to end and a lot of structure fire," Younger said, who praised crews for knocking it down. "They did a great job. Really went above and beyond."