John Horgan remembered as remarkable man with the common touch

Popular leader John Horgan, who died Tuesday at 65-years-old following a battle with cancer, is already being remembered as the people's premier.

“There’s only one John Horgan. He’s a remarkable human being, the way he had to connect with people,” remembered an emotional Ravi Parmar, NDP MLA in Horgan’s old Langford riding.

Following the 2017 election, Horgan forged an alliance with the BC Greens, giving the NDP power for the first time in 16 years. It made the once reluctant leader premier, and earned him friends on all sides of the aisle.

“He was not your normal politician,” remembered former Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, on Tuesday. “What you saw with him was what you got, he showed leadership by empowering others around him.”

He rolled the dice, calling a snap election part way through the pandemic and winning a second term and a super majority — a strong endorsement of his strong leadership during the pandemic

“He was a remarkable person, a really remarkable person,” said Mike Farnworth, longtime colleague and friend, as he fought back tears Tuesday.

Following his cancer diagnosis, Horgan left politics in 2022, transitioning to ambassador for Canada to Germany.

He leaves a political legacy that includes eliminating MSP premiums and enshrining the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but for many, his character is what looms largest.

A sparkling sense of humour, passion for Star Trek and the occasional choice word in a moment of frustration.

Colleagues fought back tears remembering a man who cared deeply about British Columbians, was honest and real.

“Someone who really loved this province,” said a tearful Farnworth.

Farnworth had planned to see Horgan at hospital on Tuesday morning but his longtime friend passed away earlier that day, meaning he just missed saying goodbye.

“I was called this morning and was told that he passed.”

Horgan, partner to wife Ellie for 45 years and father to two grown sons Nate and Evan, was fondly admired for being a family man.

“His relationship with his family, his relationship with Ellie, is one of the most moving things you could imagine, I think,” said longtime friend and colleague, Adrian Dix.

Former adversaries like former premier Christy Clark, toppled by that NDP Green agreement, spoke of his common touch.

“He had the gift of connecting with people,” she said. “He made people feel good, to the extent possible, about what government was doing,”

Those he mentored were myriad, including premier Eby, who addressed the media on Tuesday.

“I think for many British Columbians he made them think differently about politics and politicians. He was called premier dad,” said an emotional Eby.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon worked as a Horgan staffer.

“It didn’t matter if you were left right centre, up or down, people appreciated John, the way he handled being premier.”

Parmar himself was mentored by Horgan since he was a child.

“I first met John Horgan when I was in grade 5, little did I know how much that interaction would mean to me,” he said in a cracking voice. “I’ve worked every day over the past year and a half to try and fill his shoes in Langford, but there’s no way you can fill those massive Dr. Martens,” he added with a smile.

The man who led the NDP out of the political wilderness, steered the province through a pandemic is most missed already for his down to earth decency.

Somehow befitting a beloved leader and premier who preferred being called, “John from Langford.”