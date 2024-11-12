Bear encounter recorded in Whistler Village prompts conservation officer warning

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning Whistler residents and visitors not to feed or approach black bears after a recent close encounter was caught on video.

In a series of clips posted on social media Monday, a bear can be seen walking along the pedestrian walkway outside the Roots store in Whistler Village. Several people can be seen nearby, and most seem to be ignoring the animal.

At one point, in one of the videos, a man holding up his phone as though he's recording approaches the bear, getting within a few feet of it.

The bear begins to charge at him, but does not attack, and the man responds by growling at the bear.

In another video in the series, someone can be heard clapping loudly and yelling at the bear in an effort to get it to move along.

In a statement to CTV News, the BCCOS said it is "aware of several sightings and videos of black bears in Whistler Village, including one video reported as recently as Monday," but was uncertain exactly when the series of clips circulating on social media had been recorded.

The service said it euthanized a tagged black bear on Sunday, describing that animal as one that had a history of "conflict behaviour" in the village.

However, it said the bear that officers killed "is not the same bear as the one in the video."

Asked about the videos, the Whistler RCMP detachment confirmed it responded to the village to assist conservation officers after receiving "multiple calls" about bear sightings Sunday afternoon.

Mounties referred further questions to the BCCOS.

"We understand residents and visitors may be accustomed to seeing black bears, but we ask people to never feed or approach bears," the service said in its statement.

"Feeding bears is an unlawful activity that puts the safety of people, and bears, at risk."

The BCCOS said it "works collaboratively" with the RCMP, the municipality, and local residents and businesses to ensure people secure bear "attractants" such as garbage, pet food and birdseed.

"The COS recommends people take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including being aware of your surroundings, giving bears lots of space, leashing pets and travelling in groups," the service said.

Bear conflicts or reports of feeding bears or other dangerous wildlife should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-953-3834, the BCCOS said.