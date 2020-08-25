VANCOUVER -- Another Metro Vancouver mall has issued a warning after someone at one of its stores tested positive for COVID-19, a notice from mall management says.

The notice, which was sent to store owners and shared on social media Monday, says someone at Vans in Richmond Centre was confirmed to have the disease. The notice did not specify if it was an employee or a customer who had tested positive. It also didn't say when the person was last in the store.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Cadillac Fairview, which operates the shopping centre, says that Vans "acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Vancouver Coastal Health, and arranged for a deep-cleaning of their store."

VCH has not yet posted an exposure notice about the store on its website.

"We have been in contact with Vans and public health and at this point in time there is no further action required and the building can remain open for business," Cadillac Fairview's email says.

"We strongly urge all clients to follow this example … in the event that any employee, contract or guest at CF Richmond Centre is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19."

Other Metro Vancouver malls have posted similar messages in recent weeks. Last week, Guildford Town Centre in Surrey posted to Twitter confirming that an employee at the mall tested positive for the virus.

And, earlier in the month, Cadillac Fairview confirmed that there were possible exposures to COVID-19 at the Bell Mobility and Saje stores in downtown Vancouver's Pacific Centre. Just days before that, Metropolis at Metrotown said a staff member at the Burnaby mall also tested positive.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Cadillac Fairview for more details about when the individual was last at the mall.